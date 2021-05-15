Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,606,905 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,884,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $45,640,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

