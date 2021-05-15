Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $250.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.95.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $222.64 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $188.37 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.88 and a 200-day moving average of $278.25.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

