Rosenblatt Securities Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $165.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 884,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.