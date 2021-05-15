Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

