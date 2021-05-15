Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.35 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $51.35 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $14.55 or 0.00029635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 84.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00095048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.31 or 0.00562887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00238375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004730 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $590.85 or 0.01203647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.23 or 0.01210513 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,530,142 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

