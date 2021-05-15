Royal Bank of Canada Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$148.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSP. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$142.91.

TSE WSP opened at C$138.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.46. WSP Global has a one year low of C$80.73 and a one year high of C$141.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

