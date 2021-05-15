Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$54.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s previous close.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

AFN stock opened at C$41.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$772.11 million and a PE ratio of -4,568.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.55. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

