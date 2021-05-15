Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

