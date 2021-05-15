Royal Bank of Canada Raises Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to $41.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QBCRF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Get Quebecor alerts:

OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.