Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Target Price to $45.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $5,097,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 37,584 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,473,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,150,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,847 shares of company stock worth $13,913,016 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

