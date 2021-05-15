Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Rubis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

RBSFY opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Rubis has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

About Rubis

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Rubis Terminal, Rubis Énergie, Rubis Support and Services. The Rubis Terminal segment comprises the liquid product storage activities. The Rubis Énergie segment includes petroleum product distribution activities.

