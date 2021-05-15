Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $107.61

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $107.61 or 0.00219752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $402,365.38 and $136,797.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00095373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00561126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00237377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004746 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.20 or 0.01227832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.15 or 0.01199307 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

