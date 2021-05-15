RumbleON (RMBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. On average, analysts expect RumbleON to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of RMBL opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.