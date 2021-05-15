Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $877.20 million, a PE ratio of -67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 32,299 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

