Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

SZGPY stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

