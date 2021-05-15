Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Position Reduced by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

