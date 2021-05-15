Sandy Spring Bank Invests $26,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,185,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,107,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $26.70 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

