Sandy Spring Bank Sells 140 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $139.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

