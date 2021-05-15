Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,642 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $33,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

SRPT stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.