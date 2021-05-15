Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ball by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ball by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,834,000 after purchasing an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

