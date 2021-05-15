Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $330,525,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,142,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $191.07 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $192.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average is $160.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.