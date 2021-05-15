Savant Capital LLC Invests $212,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $122.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

