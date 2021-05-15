Savant Capital LLC Invests $70,000 in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.79 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OESX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

