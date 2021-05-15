Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.