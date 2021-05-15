Savant Capital LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Yum China by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.