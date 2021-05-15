Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SIS opened at C$18.53 on Thursday. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$11.60 and a 52-week high of C$19.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total value of C$429,748.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Insiders sold a total of 95,261 shares of company stock worth $1,760,119 over the last three months.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

