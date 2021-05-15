Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Raised by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 135,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 567,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 185,205 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $32.81 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

