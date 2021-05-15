Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €114.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €139.17 ($163.73).

SU stock opened at €131.44 ($154.64) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €133.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €123.80.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

