Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.66 million-$55.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,724. Scienjoy has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

