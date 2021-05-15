Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$19.40 and a twelve month high of C$32.86. The stock has a market cap of C$524.61 million and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.