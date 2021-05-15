Scott & Selber Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 102,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

