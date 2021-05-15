Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lennar by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Lennar by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

