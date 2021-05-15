Scott & Selber Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 48.6% during the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 235.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

