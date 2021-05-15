Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,674 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $95.47 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

