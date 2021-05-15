Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $296.48 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.03 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

