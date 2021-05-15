Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 5,470 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.70 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

