Scott & Selber Inc. Takes $1 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.