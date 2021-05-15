Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.35 ($83.94).

ETR:G24 opened at €64.92 ($76.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2.81. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

