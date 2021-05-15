Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.05. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 12,563,368 shares trading hands.

SHIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

