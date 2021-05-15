Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

NYSE:APD opened at $301.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $222.52 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.