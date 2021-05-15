Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Regal Beloit Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RBC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $159.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

