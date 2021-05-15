SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.62.

SEAS opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $22,012,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

