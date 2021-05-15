Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,175 ($15.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £218.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.79. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,186.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 976.14.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

