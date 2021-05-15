Security National Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,339.00 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.