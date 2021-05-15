Security National Trust Co. Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 280.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.52.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.