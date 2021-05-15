Security National Trust Co. Sells 305 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

