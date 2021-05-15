Selfkey (KEY) Market Cap Reaches $62.66 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $62.66 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00087908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.25 or 0.01111090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00065009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060717 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

