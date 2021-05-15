Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $61.17 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,976 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,494 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,211,000 after buying an additional 158,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Semtech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

