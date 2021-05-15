Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 million.

Senseonics stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $821.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). Research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SENS. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.45.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

