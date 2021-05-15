Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.84

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.84 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 138.30 ($1.81). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.79), with a volume of 2,444,387 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 183.33 ($2.40).

Get Serco Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other Serco Group news, insider Tim Lodge bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

Serco Group Company Profile (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.